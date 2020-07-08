Lockdown Extension State-wise Live Updates: Lockdown in West Bengal, Patna – Details here

West Bengal Lockdown Rules

Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. The situation will be reviewed after the seven days and the next course of action will be decided, she said at the state secretariat here. "This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," the chief minister said.(PTI)