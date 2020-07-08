Lockdown Extension State-wise Live Updates: Lockdown in West Bengal, Patna – Details here

Lockdown Extension State-Wise Latest Updates: As the number of Coronavirus continue to grow at a dangerous pace, strict lockdowns are returning to several parts of the country. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, as per the Union Health Ministry data. As many as 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day yesterday. The total number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Around 61.53 per cent of patients have recovered so far.
Lockdown will be imposed in containment zones in West Bengal for seven days from 5 pm Thursday to check the surge in novel coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. The situation will be reviewed after the seven days and the next course of action will be decided, she said at the state secretariat here. "This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," the chief minister said.(PTI)
Lockdown in Patna: District magistrate on Wednesday announced lockdown in Patna from 10th July to 16th July in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past few weeks, Patna has seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases. Last week, a wedding near Patna emerged as a super-spreader infecting more than 130 people. Read More