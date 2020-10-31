Lockdown Extension in India: Odisha extends lockdown in containment zones till November 31

Lockdown extended in Odisha containment zones. (Reuters image)

Lockdown Extension in India: The Government Odisha today extended COVID19 lockdown in containment zones till 31st November 2020.

All academic institutions to remain closed in Odisha till November 30. Under the supervision of schools, classes of 9th to 12th standard to be conducted from November 16, the state government said.

(To be updated)

