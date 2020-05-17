Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: What will open, what not in red, orange, green zones — check complete list

The Centre today extended the knockdown till May 31.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued a detailed guidelines on measures to be taken by different ministries and departments of Centre and states for containment of COVID-19. The Centre today extended the lockdown till May 31. The Home Ministry has asked the employers to ensure that Covid tracker Arogya Setu app is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones. The Centre today said that the delineation of Red, Green, Orange Zones will be decided by the respective State and UTs after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Health Ministry.

What will remain shut

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by home ministry to remain prohibited throughout the country.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till May 31.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/government officials/healthcare workers/stranded person including tourists and for quarantine facilities will be prohibited.

What is allowed to open

The MHA has permitted sports complexes and stadium to open. However, spectators will not be allowed.

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by the state and UTs has been permitted.

Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

(Details awaited)