Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: New rules for Coronavirus Lockdown Extension 4.0 by MHA announcement today

Coronavirus Lockdown 4,0 Guidelines to be released today.

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines, Rules State-wise for Coronavirus Lockdown Extension 4.0: The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is likely to release the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown guidelines in India today. In his televised address to the nation recently, PM Modi had said that lockdown extension will happen after the end of Lockdown 3.0 today. However, the rules, for now, will be relaxed. The demands and expectations of states on lockdown extension has been mixed- with some demanding the extension while others are in favour of opening up businesses in non-containment zones.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though his government will lift the curfew restrictions. “From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state. But the lockdown will be there till May 31,” PTI reported him as saying. Singh further indicated the resumption of limited public transport services from May 18. The Punjab CM said that the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought the support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

(To be updated)