  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: New rules for Coronavirus Lockdown Extension 4.0 by MHA announcement today

By: |
Updated: May 17, 2020 9:16:57 AM

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines, Rules: Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines PDF; State-wise new MHA Guidelines for Coronavirus Lockdown Extension 4.0 in India; Full list of Do's and Dont's in Lockdown 4 - All You Need to Know explained here

coronavirus lockdown guidelines 4.0, coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines pdf, coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines full list, coronavirus lockdown 4.0 guidelines in mumbai, india, delhi, tamil nadu, karnataka, maharashtra, lockdown 4.0 guidelines, lockdown 4 guidelines, india lockdown, lockdown in india, coronavirus lockdown, lockdown rules, lockdown 4.0 rules, maharashtra lockdown, mha guidelines, mha guidelines lockdown 4.0, lockdown 4.0 guidelines mha, mha guidelines lockdown 4.0 india, lockdown new guidelines, kerala lockdown, tamil nadu lockdown, west bengal lockdown, lockdown in india, lockdown 4.0 latest newsCoronavirus Lockdown 4,0 Guidelines to be released today.

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines, Rules State-wise for Coronavirus Lockdown Extension 4.0: The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is likely to release the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown guidelines in India today. In his televised address to the nation recently, PM Modi had said that lockdown extension will happen after the end of Lockdown 3.0 today. However, the rules, for now, will be relaxed. The demands and expectations of states on lockdown extension has been mixed- with some demanding the extension while others are in favour of opening up businesses in non-containment zones.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the coronavirus lockdown in the state will continue till May 31, though his government will lift the curfew restrictions. “From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state. But the lockdown will be there till May 31,” PTI reported him as saying. Singh further indicated the resumption of limited public transport services from May 18. The Punjab CM said that the state government will announce more relaxations from May 18 but sought the support of people in containing the COVID-19 spread in the state.

Related News

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines New rules for Coronavirus Lockdown Extension 4.0 by MHA announcement today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus surveillance system in urban areas should be strengthened: Health Min’s COVID-19 containment plan
2Coronavirus outbreak: Govt relaxes norms to boost N95 mask production
3COVID-19 might become endemic, says WHO; what does endemic disease mean, details explained