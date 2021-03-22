Coronavirus Live Updates: India, is it Deja Vu? Covid surge skyrockets on Janta Curfew anniversary, cities enter night curfew

Follow our live blog for the latest, confirmed updates from across Indian cities and around the world:
Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News Updates: It was 2020. As the world came to terms with the novel coronavirus, India also realised its intensity. It was on March 22nd, 2020 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a day-long ‘Janta Curfew’ across India. In his national broadcast, PM Modi had said that the ‘Janta Curfew’ would help people in preparing for days to come. People stayed indoors and it was largely a successful event. A day later, PM Modi announced a national lockdown. Phase 1 of the total lockdown was observed from March 23 to April 14.
A year later, it seems little has changed. Thanks to scientists and researchers across the world, we finally have a range of vaccines that are reasonably effective in spreading the curb of Covid-19 infections. However, as India stares at the second wave of the coronavirus, the nation needs to admit that there have been many lapses at the community level. India has witnessed the sharpest surge in fresh coronavirus cases in the last one week. Though both the Prime Minister and health experts have said that the total lockdown is not essentially the solution, what we are seeing now is an unfortunate recap of what we experienced in 2020. States after states, local authorities are clamping lockdowns, night curfews and restraining inter-state movement. Rajasthan capital Jaipur and other cities will enter in night curfew from tonight. Tamil Nadu has closed the schools. Maharashtra is seeing yet another spike. We must realise that the virus doesn’t have a calendar! The only way we can fight coronavirus is to have stringent mask discipline, avoiding stepping out in public space as much as possible and washing hands frequently. Social distancing and saying no to large gatherings is how you can stay safe.
With the addition of 2,195 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,88,444, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of five more persons, the death toll in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), went up to 6,382. The mortality rate in Thane district now stands at 2.23 per cent, he added. A total of 2,66,557 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease so far in Thane district, taking the recovery rate to 92.41 per cent. There are 15,505 active cases in the district at present, the official said. - PTI
Sikh leader Balwinder Singh Basra rolled up his sleeve to get a COVID-19 vaccine Sunday at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton, north of London. And he wanted everyone to know about it. Unlike most of the 756,873 people who received injections Sunday in the UK, Basra, the gurdwara's president, invited reporters and TV news to watch his shot to make sure the community would take notice. “I say to everyone. I took the vaccine this morning and everyone should take the vaccine and save the (National Health Service),” said Basra, who wore a vibrant saffron turban for the occasion. While politicians such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson have shown up for camera-ready coronavirus jabs, local efforts are far more important in combatting the hesitancy of some people in minority ethnic communities to get vaccinated, according to Gurch Randhawa, a professor of diversity in public health at the University of Bedfordshire. - AP
Residents of Paris and several other regions of France spent their first weekend under a limited month-long lockdown. While the French government insisted the rules would be less strict than in the past, the measures have been criticised as messy. A travel authorisation certificate posted online was so ridiculed by French media for its unnecessary complexity that the Interior Ministry scrapped it within hours. For now, simple proof of residence is required to stroll within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius. The form the French government still obliges citizens to fill out to travel greater distances - up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) also was not accessible online because of a technical glitch. - AP
South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the sale of one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine received from the Serum Institute of India last month has been concluded. The vaccines were sold to 14 African countries after South Africa suspended its planned usage to vaccinate healthcare workers when it was found to have limited efficacy against a new variant of the virus that became dominant in the country during a second wave of the pandemic towards the end of last year. Instead, South Africa opted to use alternative vaccines to provide some level of immunity to thousands of healthcare workers, but concerns have been expressed over the slow rate of a planned three-phase vaccination programme amid delays in the delivery of vaccines. - PTI
A trade bottleneck born of the COVID-19 outbreak has US businesses anxiously awaiting goods from Asia - while off the coast of California, dozens of container ships sit anchored, unable to unload their cargo. The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the supply chain since early 2020, when it forced the closure of factories throughout China. The seeds of the current problems were sown last March, when Americans stayed home and dramatically changed their buying habits - instead of clothes, they bought electronics, fitness equipment and home improvement products. US companies responded by flooding reopened Asian factories with orders, leading to a chain reaction of congestion and snags at ports and freight hubs across the country as the goods began arriving. Main Street businesses are now forced to wait months instead of the usual weeks for a delivery from China, and no one knows when the situation will be resolved. - AP
