Coronavirus Live Updates: India, is it Deja Vu? Covid surge skyrockets on Janta Curfew anniversary, cities enter night curfew

File photo of a pharmacist drawing a syringe of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine J&J vaccine is also being hailed as a promising solution as part of fight against coronavirus. (AP photo)

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live News Updates: It was 2020. As the world came to terms with the novel coronavirus, India also realised its intensity. It was on March 22nd, 2020 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a day-long ‘Janta Curfew’ across India. In his national broadcast, PM Modi had said that the ‘Janta Curfew’ would help people in preparing for days to come. People stayed indoors and it was largely a successful event. A day later, PM Modi announced a national lockdown. Phase 1 of the total lockdown was observed from March 23 to April 14.

A year later, it seems little has changed. Thanks to scientists and researchers across the world, we finally have a range of vaccines that are reasonably effective in spreading the curb of Covid-19 infections. However, as India stares at the second wave of the coronavirus, the nation needs to admit that there have been many lapses at the community level. India has witnessed the sharpest surge in fresh coronavirus cases in the last one week. Though both the Prime Minister and health experts have said that the total lockdown is not essentially the solution, what we are seeing now is an unfortunate recap of what we experienced in 2020. States after states, local authorities are clamping lockdowns, night curfews and restraining inter-state movement. Rajasthan capital Jaipur and other cities will enter in night curfew from tonight. Tamil Nadu has closed the schools. Maharashtra is seeing yet another spike. We must realise that the virus doesn’t have a calendar! The only way we can fight coronavirus is to have stringent mask discipline, avoiding stepping out in public space as much as possible and washing hands frequently. Social distancing and saying no to large gatherings is how you can stay safe.

Follow our live blog for the latest, confirmed updates from across Indian cities and around the world: