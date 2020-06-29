  • MORE MARKET STATS

LNJP doctor dies of COVID-19 in private hospital’s ICU

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:59 AM

The 52-year-old was a consultant anaesthesiologist at the LNJP, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

A doctor of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital who was in the frontline in the war against COVID-19 died of the disease in the ICU of a private facility on Sunday, officials said. The 52-year-old was a consultant anaesthesiologist at the LNJP, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

He died in the morning at the Max hospital in Saket, where he was admitted for the last two weeks. “He was a frontline anesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital,” the LNJP Hospital said in a statement.

The doctor was shifted to the Max Hospital in south Delhi on June 8 on his request, the statement said. “He lost the battle today after a valiant fight,” a senior official of the LNJP Hospital said. He was Specialist, Grade I, in the Department of Anesthesia at the LNJP Hospital, the statement said.

Sources at the Max Hospital said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Saket. Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 till date in Delhi.

A doctor from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in south Delhi had recently died of the novel coronavirus infection. A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha died of COVID-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20.

