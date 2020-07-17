Lingering Covid19 impact on body: Blood clots, severe lung damage may take time to heal

Another recent trend observed by doctors among people who have recovered from the disease can be a big cause of concern. (Representative image)

While India recorded a total of 10 lakh Covid-19 patients on Thursday, healthcare officials have highlighted the fact that in comparison to countries like the U.S and Brazil, the mortality rate in India is less than other countries. High recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients has also helped the healthcare infrastructure of the country cope with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. However, another recent trend observed by doctors among people who have recovered from the disease can be a big cause of concern. Substantial lung damages along with blood clotting in the pulmonary artery are being reported among patients who have recovered from the disease, the Indian Express reported.

The trend among recovered patients to come back to hospitals with recurring breathing problems and vascular issues has been reported in other countries as well. Some Pulmonologists have feared that the damage in the lungs of recovered patients could take years to heal completely. In some cases lung fibrosis caused due to damage in the organ might also need home oxygenation support.

Some patients who suffered severely from the disease are facing lung complications, Dr Prasanna Kumar Reddy, Consultant Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals told IE. He also said that it would be too early, however, to ascertain whether the damage will cause severe hampering of the lung in the long run. He further said that anti-fibrosis medicines are currently being prescribed to such patients along with periodic CT scans of the organ.

Apart from lung damage, another issue which has surfaced among patients who have recovered from the disease is Pulmonary Thrombo Embolism (PTE). PTE causes a blockage in the Pulmonary artery, hindering the blood flow through the lungs, Dr Dr A Raghu Kanth, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad told IE. He also said that its prevalence has also increased due to lack of physical activity among the patient during the treatment of Covid-19.

Director of AIIMS, Dr Randeep Guleria had earlier also highlighted the complications being reported in recovered patients. He had then said that contrary to the earlier conclusion that the disease is only a respiratory infection, doctors are reporting vascular as well as other system complications among the patients.