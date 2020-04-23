LG Anil Baijal directs setting up dedicated COVID-19 treatment facility, test centre for Delhi cops

An official told PTI that the Lieutenant Governor has also directed setting up an exclusive testing centre for Delhi police personnel, besides providing personal protective equipment to those who are on COVID-19 duty.
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed authorities to create a dedicated COVID-19 facility to treat infected Delhi Police personnel, officials said. The move comes in the wake of over 20 police personnel testing positive for the virus in the city so far.
An official told PTI that the Lieutenant Governor has also directed setting up an exclusive testing centre for Delhi police personnel, besides providing personal protective equipment to those who are on COVID-19 duty. “There is a plan to set up a dedicated COVID-19 testing centre for police personnel at Shahdara Police Station, but a final decision is yet to be taken,” a source said.
According to a senior police official, the Delhi Police’s strength is about 82,000 personnel. On Wednesday, police said that a head constable attached with the Special Cell tested positive for coronavirus, prompting authorities to order quarantine for 71 personnel. The head constable tested positive for the virus on Monday, they said.
