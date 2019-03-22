Let your teeth sparkle! Effective home remedies for dental diseases

Good healthy teeth is not a luxury, it is an integral part of your identity and personality.

When you were a child, your parents would have been extremely strict with you when it came to dental hygiene. You would have been told to brush twice daily and to not eat too many sweets or chocolates as that would lead to cavities inside the tooth. Most Indian families prefer to opt for safe and time-tested home remedies for tackling dental problems. For instance, the application of clove oil is a very popular home remedy because it is known to contain eugenol, which helps to numb anything that it comes into direct contact with.

In various dental problems, the use of clove oil is recommended as part of the treatment to offer relief from pain and discomfort. For instant pain relief when you have a throat infection, rinsing your mouth with warm salt water is the best thing to do. While this is an only temporary relief for you, it helps to relieve you of pain for a while. Peppermint tea bags are also a good pain reliever.

A popular home remedy for dental care is the use of garlic, either popped in and chewed orally or mashed along with salt and applied as a paste around the affected tooth area. Stay warned that garlic is a bit of a party spoiler because people are likely to stay away from garlicky breath while socializing.

‘Oil pulling’ is yet another technique of maintaining sparkling teeth and proper dental hygiene. What this involves is using oil such as mustard, coconut or olive oil to rinse your mouth for five to ten minutes daily. This rinsing process is highly recommended by the practitioners of Ayurveda as it helps keep your teeth strong, clean and free from cavities, tooth decay, and any possible gum related infections.

While time tested home remedies are useful, it also makes sense to opt for a dental care package that covers everything you need for your dental well being.

Teeth, as we know it, serves many purposes besides letting you chew your food or giving you structural support for the face. Teeth help in digestion, keeping your jaw bones intact and in proper shape. The front teeth also help to give your face a pleasing look and personality. Does anyone like sagging cheeks? Nope! That’s one more to add to your list of things that you can thank your teeth for.

Remember, your teeth also support the quality of how you articulate your words. Words such as ‘Th’ require a clear articulation when pronounced.

Good healthy teeth is not a luxury, it is an integral part of your identity and personality. The best way to make sure that you are taking good care of your teeth is to make dental hygiene a part of your daily routine and schedule a dental check-up at least once a year.

(Disclaimer: The above article is based on popular home remedies. However, any treatment should be taken under medical supervision only.)