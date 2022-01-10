Let there be no lapse in our preparedness as we battle this Covid surge: Mansukh Mandaviya to states

Mandaviya urged the states to make robust preparation in terms of physical infrastructure and efficiently utilize the approved funds under ECRP-II.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday called on states and Union territories to ensure there is no lapse in the preparation to battle Covid surge and stressed on maintaining a holistic synergy for seamless management of the pandemic.

Reiterating that the Centre is dedicated to supporting states in containing Covid, he said the Union government has provided support under ECRP-II for strengthening the health infrastructure across the country.

India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package- Phase-II is a centrally sponsored scheme to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by the ongoing pandemic and strengthen the national health systems for emergency response and preparedness across the country.

Interacting with health ministers, top officials and information commissioners of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mandaviya said, “Let there be no lapse in our preparedness as we battle this surge of the pandemic.” During the virtual interaction, he reviewed the public health preparedness of these states for containing and managing COVID-19 as well as the progress of the vaccination campaign.

Mandaviya urged the states to make robust preparation in terms of physical infrastructure and efficiently utilize the approved funds under ECRP-II. He requested the state health ministers to review the implementation of physical activities under ECRP-II, the Health Ministry statement said.

It was also suggested that the operational status of infrastructure like beds, PSA plants, oxygen equipment be filled in by states on the portal — covid19.nhp.gov.in.

They must be operationalised and kept in a functional state to meet any evolving situation in future, the statement said.

It was stressed that for real-time data-driven analysis and information-based decisions in the fight against Covid, states must update their data on the monitoring portals. This would help in planning and assessing preparedness at several levels.

Mandaviya also advised the states to review the buffer stock of essential medicines and ensure the shortages, if any, are replenished.

Increase inoculation of all eligible populations, especially in low vaccination coverage areas and districts, the Union Minister advised the states. “Vaccination results in low hospitalisation and severity, as is seen globally.” He emphasised administering ‘precaution dose’ for the identified categories and urged the states to ensure full coverage of the vulnerable population. He also requested them to expedite full coverage of the eligible age group of 15-18 years at the earliest.

Mandaviya said that irrespective of the COVID variants, ‘test-track-treat-vaccinate’ and adherence to ‘Covid appropriate behaviour’ continue to form the pivotal foundation for Covid management.

States were advised to hold regular meetings with regional officers of ICMR, NCDC, Airport Public Health Officers and the State Surveillance Officers, the statement said.

Mandaviya highlighted the importance of teleconsultation through platforms such as eSanjeevani and advised the states to establish it in every district.

“They should work round the clock… It is important that people know about the available health infrastructure and services. States need to publicise their availability and also establish control rooms to monitor them,” the Union Health Minister said.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed the need for strictly following home isolation guidelines. She also urged the states to ensure the healthcare workers are trained for monitoring those in home isolation.