Less than 100 ICU beds vacant in Delhi hospitals, situation worsening every moment: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said around 25,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in the last 24 hours. He also said that the Delhi government has sought the Centre’s help in ensuring adequate beds and supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

Less than 100 ICU beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, and the situation is worsening every moment, Kejriwal said, adding that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning and stressed on the need for making more beds available. “We are constantly in touch with the Centre and getting help from it,” he said.

The chief minister said due to the fast pace of increasing COVID-19 infections, hospital beds and oxygen for patients are depleting fast in the city. The Centre should reserve at least 7,000 of 10,000 beds in hospitals run by it in Delhi as COVID beds and ensure immediate supply of oxygen, he said.

The Delhi government in next 2-3 days will come up with 6,000 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Radha Swami Satsang Beas premises and schools. It is also arranging high flow oxygen beds for the patients, Kejriwal added.