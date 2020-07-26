  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lalu Prasad’s swab samples taken for COVID-19 test as precautionary measure

July 26, 2020

Prasad's samples were taken as a precautionary measure as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he is admitted, is a COVID-19 designated hospital, Dr Umesh Prasad said.

The swab samples of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, currently admitted in a Ranchi hospital, were taken for COVID-19 test on Saturday, a senior doctor of the facility said. He said that the test report is expected to come on Sunday.

The former Bihar chief minister, who is serving jail sentences in cases of multi-crore fodder scam, has been under treatment at RIMS for multiple-ailments.

