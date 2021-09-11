KYC-VS: Health Ministry introduces new update on CoWIN IT platform; Check details

The system now allowed for correction in name of the vaccinated in the vaccine certificate and two lakh mistakes had been corrected so far.

As the economy opens up in view of declining Covid-19 cases in the country, the government has made a crucial update to the Coronavirus vaccination application CoWIN. As per the new update, individuals can now check the vaccination status of their employees, employers, clients or service providers. The Health Ministry has brought a new update called Know Your Customer’s/Client’s Vaccination Status (KYC-VS), the Indian Express reported.

What is the new update?

With the help of the (KYC-VS) feature, entities will be able to check the vaccination stutus of individuals and take an informed decision. The feature has been brought by the Health Ministry to allow individuals to check vaccination status of one another without seeing the complete vaccination certificate. The Health Ministry in a statement said that since the economy is opening up it was vital for individuals and entities to convey their vaccination status for the general public safety. It added that the feature will come to use not only for the purposes of economic transaction but also for other interactions including travel, residence, etcetera.

Major areas where KYC-VS can be used

The Health Ministry has cited some examples where the feature may come to use more prominently including employment where an employer might want to know the vaccination status of her employees or in travel where IRCTC might ask passengers travelling to a particular destination to show their vaccination status. The feature can come to use for hotel staff as well before allowing individuals to check-in at their premises.

How will the feature work?

The feature will work on the lines of the Aadhar-like authentication on the CoWIN application. The beneficiary will need to fill in their registered mobile number and sign in with the help of the One Time Password(OTP). Once the beneficiary has logged in, the CoWIN application will send the details about the vaccination status of an individual to the verifying authority. The responses will be one of the three- 0(for no vaccination), 1(partial vaccination) and 2(complete vaccination).