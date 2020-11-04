Kudos! Gujarat engineering students rolls out wristwatch with hand sanitizer to make disinfecting easier

G Band comes in the form of a wristwatch and can spray sanitizer up to 30 times. (Representational Image, PTI Photo)

A unique innovation by Gujarat engineering student to make disinfecting easier! Face masks, face-shield, hand sanitizer, social distancing, Covid-19, coronavirus, quarantine, PPE, RT-PCR, rapid-antigen have not only become part of our vocabulary but also daily lifestyle, all credits to the pandemic year. While some researchers are in the lookout of the final trial for the vaccine, others are trying to make equipment’s that make coping up with the ‘new normal’ better. Students of the Gujarat Technological University sensing the need of the hour have come up with an innovation that helps you sanitise your hands frequently with a gentle tap on your hand band.

According to a tweet by the Government of India, the device, called G Band comes in the form of a wristwatch and can spray sanitizer up to 30 times without a refill. Some of the students who were involved in this innovation of this indigenous device are Sarthak Baxi, Sagar Thakkar, Kartik Sheladiya, Karan Patel and Jagrut Dave among others. With a little nozzle on the side, it is your one-touch solution to sanitizing hands or surface at a short distance. By making it wearable you do not have to worry about losing it on the go. This thermoplastic sanitizer spraying watch was made in two months’ time.

With people growing reliant on hand sanitisers for keeping Covid -19 infections away, new products are being produced to make the process of disinfecting convenient. Vaporizers, sanitiser sprays, UV frame door are becoming popular at public places to ‘kill germs’. Although sanitizer sprays from foreign brands are already in the market, G Band is first of its kind to be produced by Indian innovators. The best part about this device is it comes handy when you visit multiple places and travel in public transport and often cannot reach out for a sanitizer bottle as it means touching your bag or trouser pocket with infected hands.

The innovation comes as a gentle push to Prime Minister’s ‘Vocal For Local Campaign that aims to promote local manufacturing, market and supply chain. The pandemic has made germaphobes of all of us but it’s easier if you can control your chances of contamination.