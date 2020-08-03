  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kosovo PM Avdullah Hoti says he has COVID-19

Published: August 3, 2020 10:52 AM

Around 9,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and 249 have died since mid-March, when the first cases with the virus were reported in the small Balkan country.

He will self-isolate at home for two weeks.

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks.

“I don’t have symptoms expect a very mild cough,” Hoti said on his Facebook page.

Hoti’s government has faced criticism for not doing enough to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the small Balkan country reporting a sharp increase in cases in the past few days — including 13 deaths on Sunday.

