Kolkata dengue cases alarming! Over 3,500 cases reported till October-end

Dengue cases are continuously rising in West Bengal. The state recorded 596 new infections on Thursday. In this season, more than 40,000 dengue cases have been confirmed. Nearly 50 people have perished due to dengue, also known as breakbone fever.

As per official data, the southern part of the City of Joy (Kolkata) has contributed 86 per cent of the total number of dengue cases reported from the metropolis in the last week. Data released by the West Bengal Health Department revealed that out of the 596 dengue patients reported from the entire metropolitan area in the past week, south Kolkata accounted for 512.

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said two regions covering the areas of Kasba, Jadavpur, and Tollygunge in the south have logged the most number of dengue infections this year, reported news agency PTI.

In Kolkata, the health department has found a record rise in the number of dengue cases. Things are not at all good regarding dengue cases in the city as well as in other neighbouring densely populated areas.

Reportedly, the city has witnessed over 3,500 dengue cases till the last week of October. Almost half of those were reported in the last two weeks. Naktala, Bansdroni, parts of Garia, apart from Bhowanipore, Alipore, and Chetla (all in south Kolkata) are witnessing a surge in the number of infections this year.

Unplanned urbanisation, along with the weather could be the reason for the rise in dengue cases. Interestingly, dengue cases rise during monsoons (in July). However, due to shifts in rainfall patterns, especially this year when Kolkata saw rains in September, the fatal illness cases increased in September and October. The government is keeping a close eye on the situation in the state.