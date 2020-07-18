Kolkata: 32 employees of Rifle Factory Ishapore test Covid positive

Another 18 personnel from Defence Service Corps attached to RFI had tested positive, of whom four have already recovered

A total of 32 employees attached to defence production unit ‘Rifle Factory Ishapore’ (RFI) here have so far tested positive for COVID-19, an OFB official said here on Saturday. The factory has been operating with 100 per cent staff

strength to meet its production and supply commitments, according to an RFI official.

“RFI is strictly operating as per the Ministry of Health circular dated May 18,” the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) official said. He said that 14 employees of RFI have tested positive, of whom three persons have recovered.

Another 18 personnel from Defence Service Corps attached to RFI had tested positive, of whom four have already

recovered, he said.