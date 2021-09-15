Kochi-based Sagenome aims to predict diseases using saliva analysis

Sagenome is also developing innovative methods for early cancer detection using an easily collected ‘liquid biopsy’ from blood samples. (Representative image)

Kochi-based start-up Sagenome had rolled out a home saliva collection kit, which will be used to predict critical diseases and subsequently prevent them through precision medicine.

The platform, incubated at the integrated start-up complex of the Kerala Startup Mission, will analyse the users’ genetic disposition through the saliva to identify the kind of critical diseases to which they might be prone.

Sagenome has been jointly set up by former HLL Lifecare CMD M Ayyappan and Professor M Radhakrishna Pillai, former director of Rajiv Gandhi Centre

for Biotechnology. The company is developing proprietary software for artificial intelligence and machine learning to attain greater predictive accuracy to the analysis. The first round of investment is in the offing, which will be used to set up a laboratory at the Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram, expectedly in the next one year.

“It sets the ground for personalised healthcare by identifying patterns within genetic data sets so that computer models can make predictions about an individual’s odds of developing a disease,” Pillai said, adding that it will help in suggesting suitable medicinal interventions and changes in lifestyles.

Sagenome is also developing innovative methods for early cancer detection using an easily collected ‘liquid biopsy’ from blood samples.