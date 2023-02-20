All you need to know about sports injuries

By Dr Rahul Modi

Nowadays, sports injuries are becoming very common in children as well as adults. Many people participate in sports and suffer from injuries like head injuries, sprains, ligament tears, or fractures to name a few. Hence, it is the need of the hour to take enough precautions while playing any sport and lead a healthy life. Read on to know more about this, and avoid neglecting any kind of injury.

Injuries are a part of any sport that one decides to play. Sometimes, the injury can be mild and may require no treatment. But, there are chances that the injury can be fatal and require hospital admission or can even lead to permanent disability. Here, we list out a few common injuries that one may suffer from while playing.

These are some of the common injuries seen in sportsmen

Sprain can happen while playinggames such as football, cricket, hockey, rugby, basketball, etc. It can damage ligaments when they are stretched beyond their normal range of motion. Swelling, tenderness, bruising, pain, and stiffness are signs of a sprain that one should take into consideration.

Fracture suggests a break in one or more of the bones. Pain, swelling, bruising, immobile and discolored skin in the affected area are some of the bothersome symptoms of it.

Ankle injuries mean any tissue, bone, ligament, or tendon getting damaged and impacting your ability to do the daily chores with ease. Tripping, falling, or landing awkwardly after jumping, walking, or running on uneven surfaces cause ankle injuries leading to swelling, tenderness, bruising, pain, and stiffness.

Strain is an injury to the tendon (tissues that connect your muscles and bones) or muscle.

Other sports injuries are serious head injuries due to collision, concussion, dislocation of finger joints and finger swelling, frozen shoulder, and shin splints, knee pain, swelling, lumbar strains, and muscle injuries, which will require timely treatment and care.

Tips to follow immediately after suffering from an injury:

Rest: It is vital to avoid further damage and keep weight off of it.

Ice: It will reduce the swelling and ease the pain that is seen due to an injury.

Compression: Wrapping the injured part with an elastic bandage will help keep you mobile.

Elevate: The injured ankle or leg to at least the level of your heart to manage pain and swelling.

The treatment: Serious injuries will require medication or even surgery. Your doctor will examine the injury and decide the appropriate line of treatment for you. Do not self-medicate, and follow what the doctor says.

Preventive measures to keep injuries at bay: Wear a helmet,face guard, eyewear, and pads to safeguard the neck, shoulder, chest, knee, and elbow. Opt for the right equipment by taking the help of a fitness expert. Warming up before any sport can help prevent injury. Similarly, cooling down by stretching after playing sports will aid in quick muscle recovery.

(The author is a Sports Orthopaedic and Shoulder Surgeon, House of Doctors. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)