KITES Senior Care partners with CogniHealth to provide digital solutions for people suffering from Dementia

Bengaluru based KITES Senior Care, the geriatric care specialist, today announced a partnership with Scottish Healthcare Technology Company CogniHealth to provide digital solutions to help improve life for people suffering from Dementia.

CogniHealth innovative solution, ‘CogniCare’, is a digital companion that supports people with Dementia at every step of the process. It can significantly improve the lives of people affected by Dementia by using digital technology to reduce the financial, physical and psychological burden of Dementia. To achieve this, the company is using Machine Learning to drive personalised support.

Dementia is the most common type of disability and dependency in elderly worldwide. It has a physical, psychological, social, and economic impact, not only on people with Dementia, but also on their carers, families, and society at large. Globally, India houses the second highest number of individuals suffering from Dementia (about 6 million). This number is expected to double by 2035. And yet, as a nation, we are under-served to provide the right care for this condition.

Earlier this year, KITES Senior Care set up an exclusive ‘Dementia and Alzheimer’s Care Centre’ in Bangalore. The 24-bed facility provides Holistic Residential Care, Day Care, Memory Clinic and Family Counselling Services for elders with Dementia and Alzheimer’s. The partnership with CogniHealth will further strengthen its capabilities to provide tech-enhanced and scientifically advanced care to those suffering from Dementia.

Dr Reema N, Group Medical Director and COO, KITES Senior Care said “Of the 1.3 billion population of India, 11 crore people are over the age of 65 years. This number will grow to 24 crore by 2040, making elderly care an essential service to be available. Thus, focussed Geriatric care is the need of the hour.

We are delighted to partner with CogniHealth to strengthen our Dementia care capabilities. This collaboration gives us access to their tech tool CogniCare that will enable our team to provide scientifically guided and immersive care to Dementia caregivers across India, helping us reach more people.”

Pooja Jain, Co-Founder and CEO, Cognihealth said, “We are so excited at CogniHealth to collaborate with KITES Senior Care to improve the quality of life of families affected by Dementia and we look forward to making an impact together in the dementia sector in India.”

KITES Senior Care has received ‘Pre-Series A’ funding of Rs. 4 crores and is planning to raise Series A capital to fund its expansion plans. The brand is also looking to expand across more cities in India by the end of the year.

Inspired by elders and delivered by passionate experts, KITES Senior Care is the Geriatrics Care Specialist brand created with the vision to be the most trusted partner to the elderly and their family. They offer comprehensive out of hospital Geriatric care services including Transitional and Rehabilitation care, Hospice and Palliative care and Dementia care at their specialized facilities and at homes of the elders.