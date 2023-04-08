Kick chewing, smoking, and vaping for a healthier you

By Dr Vivek Anand Padegal

Tobacco is a killer, pure and simple. It’s a dangerous and addictive habit that affects millions worldwide, whether you’re chewing tobacco, smoking cigarettes, or vaping. Hopefully this article will give information to help you understand the true dangers of tobacco use and provide practical tips on how to quit for good.

Chewing Tobacco- The Silent Menace

Chewing tobacco is a habit that’s common in many parts of the world and patriculrly in India , but don’t let its popularity fool you. It’s a deadly habit that can lead to oral cancer, gum disease, and other health problems. The nicotine in chewing tobacco is incredibly addictive, making quitting tough. If you’re struggling, talk to your doctor, who can provide you with resources and support to help you quit.

Smoking- The Biggest Killer

Smoking cigarettes is the biggest killer out there, hands down. Cigarettes contain thousands of chemicals that can cause lung cancer, heart disease, Lung disease and a host of other health issues. And let’s not forget how addictive nicotine can be, making quitting smoking one of the hardest things you’ll ever do. But quitting is also one of the best things you can do for your health. Speak to your doctor about smoking cessation programs that can help you quit for good.

Vaping- The New, Deadly Trend

Vaping might be trendy, but it’s not safe even though there is no tobbacco. E-cigarettes and other vaping devices contain in addition to nicotine harmful chemicals that can cause asthma, lung damage and extreme cases lung injury. What’s more, the nicotine in vaping devices can be just as addictive as traditional cigarettes, making it hard to quit. If you’re struggling to quit vaping, talk to your doctor for resources and support.

Things that can help stop these habit; Get support, Be committed to stopping, If nicotine with drawl is hampering you stopping talk to your doctor about nicotine gum/patches, also there are medicines available to help you quit the habit.

This World Health Day, take a stand against tobacco and nicotine use. Whether you’re chewing tobacco, smoking cigarettes, or vaping, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health. Speak with your doctor about resources and support to help you quit for good. Remember, it won’t be easy, but it’s worth it to live a healthier and happier life.

(The author is a Director – Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)