Khadi Mask for Coronavirus: Triple-layered masks of Khadi silk launched; Check details

The initiative is a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and the masks are made by local artisans. (Image: Twitter/ Chairman KVIC)

Khadi Mask for Coronavirus in India: With several institutions stepping up in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) did not want to be left behind. In a Twitter post, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena announced that the commission on Saturday launched stylish face masks made of Khadi silk for women. He further tweeted that the masks would cost only Rs 90 per piece.

Khadi Mask features

Saxena also tweeted the features of this mask, detailing how it serves the purpose against COVID-19.

The mask, which is made of handcrafted Khadi fabric, has three pleats and is piped on two sides.

The khadi silk mask is triple layered and the two inner layers are made of cotton, while the uppermost one is of silk.

Dimensions of the mask: 8.25 inches by 6.5 inches

The mask has been equipped with adjustable ear loops for the convenience of the users.

It has been designed using a variety of silk designs and hence it is available in multiple colours.

As per Saxena, the mask is biodegradable, skin friendly, washable, reusable and breathable.

The tweet also explained the reason behind the use of cotton and silk in the mask. While cotton acts as a mechanical barrier, silk acts as the electrostatic barrier and they work together to prevent the disease.

Saxena said that the initiative is a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and masks are made by local artisans. “Be vocal for local” was an appeal put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address to the nation, asking them to move to local producers as much as possible, to give a push to self-reliance.

Masks are an important instrument in the fight against coronavirus, as they prevent the spread of virus through nasal droplets or spit.