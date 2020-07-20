Kerala’s protocol for returning migrant workers: 14-day quarantine, rapid antigen test mandatory

After the 14-day quarantine, the returning workers can resume their work.

Coronavirus in Kerala: Kerala introduces guidelines for returning migrant workers! As many projects in Kerala revs up, the state health department has pinned down some guidelines that have to be followed by all those who are returning to Kerala for work purposes. All migrant workers, labourers who are coming from northern or north-eastern states will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and will have to take a rapid antigen test, the IE reported.

Will the state take care of quarantine and testing procedure?

The guideline issued by the Kerala’s health department has made it quite clear that all the contractors who have asked labourers or migrant workers to come work for them will have to take care of the costs involved in the testing for the novel Coronavirus. The report said that the test will have to be done the same day workers arrive in Kerala. Not only this, the contractors will have to arrange quarantining facilities for these workers as well.

According to the report, after the 14-day quarantine, the returning workers can resume their work. However, even after starting the work, they will be under observation for another two weeks, just in case they develop any COVID-19 related symptoms. For this, all workers who have come to Kerala will have to report to the local health authorities regarding their arrival, the same they have come to the state.

Further, there are some concerns regarding the quarantine of migrant workers. The report highlighted that some labour department officials are concerned that a large number of migrant workers belong to unorganized sectors and live in cramped conditions. It is yet to see how social distancing measures will be taken for them. While the contractors are to make arrangements, residents in many places are protesting against putting up migrants in camps. They believe that putting labourers in camps may become a fertile ground for Coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile in Kerala, the number of COVID-19 cases have been on a surge. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 12,480 cases have been so far reported positive for the Coronavirus. Among these, 5,371 cases have recovered from the deadly infection while 7,067 cases are still active.