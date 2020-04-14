Kerala’s COVID-19 curve starts to flatten: TM Thomas Isaac

A patient, hailing from Mahe, died over the weekend, following a week without a single Covid-19 death.

The COVID-19 curve is Kerala has started to flatten, state finance minister and noted economist TM Thomas Isaac tweeted on Monday. Isaac pointed out that active COVID-19 cases had declined in the last week. “The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon,” Isaac tweeted.

The state as on Monday evening reported 378 cases of coronavirus, including three deaths. One patient was admitted from Puducherry; two new cases were reported on Sunday, while 36 patients recovered. A patient, hailing from Mahe, died over the weekend, following a week without a single COVID-19 death.

Among those who has lauded the state’s measures against COVID-19 is NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Kerala’s daily COVID-19 discharges far exceed its daily new infections. It has restricted secondary spread and while international mortality rate is 5.75, in Kerala it is a mere 0.58, according to Kant. “My compliments to CM and people of Kerala for remarkable handling of COVID-19”, Kant tweeted replying to Isaac.

In number of recoveries, at 179, Kerala is second only to Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state with nearly 2,000 cases. In January, Kerala was the first state to report a COVID-19 case, that of a medical student from China’s Wuhan, but it has managed to control local transmission and has moved down to 10thplace among the states.