Kerala’s coronavirus-infected patient recovers completely

A health desk is set up to screen travelers for signs of the coronavirus at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, India, January 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Coronavirus outbreak: The first coronavirus-detected patient from Kerala’s Thrissur district has completely recovered and may be allowed to leave the hospital soon, as per a news report by Manorama. On Sunday, the Kerala government had announced the results officially, thereby clearing that the Indian student from Wuhan who had tested positive on January 30th has now tested negative when the results of the fifth tests were released.

However, the results of one more test taken on February 8 are awaited, following which a decision can be taken as to whether the patient can be discharged from hospital.

Over three thousand people in the state are still being monitored as an extra precautionary measure, following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in Wuhan. However, the state government has now withdrawn its earlier ‘state emergency’ warning.

As per various local reports, this emergency warning is known to have adversely impacted the state’s tourism industry, posing a shocker for tourists and travellers planning a trip to the state and most travel cancellations had begun, as per various statements by travel agents in the state.

In the wake of the Nipah virus, flooding in different regions and now the coronavirus outbreak, these incidents have hit Kerala’s tourism and hospitality industry and travel cancellations have been increasing during the months of February and March.

Meanwhile, a new model that has been studied by researchers from Germany’s Humboldt University and the Robert Koch Institute reveal that air travel passenger numbers are key to estimating how the coronavirus spreads so rapidly to other areas.

Specifically, the study cites that the busier a flight route is, the higher are the chances that there is a passenger who has been infected and is traveling on the same route.

Taking this estimation further, it becomes necessary to calculate varied risk points in air travel, such as the number of connecting flights to multiple destinations.

With most airports across the country taking steps to detect coronavirus, the signal is clear: all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak is controlled from spreading across regions.