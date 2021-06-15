Kerala to ease lockdown restrictions from June 17

The government had imposed a lockdown from May 8.

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease lockdown restrictions from June 17 and announced a slew of steps, including allowing shops selling essential goods to open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM and reopen state-run beverages outlets in a restricted manner.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who met the media after the daily COVID-19 evaluation meet,said there would be relaxation on curbs in the state, based on the average weekly Test Positivity Rate in Local Self Government bodies.

The government had imposed a lockdown from May 8.

“Activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors will be allowed in all local bodies. Transportation will be provided to workers in these areas. Shops selling essential goods will be allowed to open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Akshaya Kendras will be open from Monday to Friday. Central and state government offices, Public Sector Undertakings, government companies, Commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions will be allowed to operate with 25 per cent staff on a rotation basis from June 17,” he said.

The Secretariat would function with up to 50 per cent of the staff on a rotation basis. A full lockdown would be in force in the state during the weekend, the Chief Minister said.

He also said that public transport would be allowed on a limited basis and banks would continue to operate only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“The number of those participating in weddings and funeral services will continue to be limited to 20. No social gatherings or public events will be allowed.

Restaurants will be allowed to offer only home deliveries and takeaways. Tourism, recreation and indoor activities in crowded areas, including malls, would not be allowed.

BEVCO outlets and bars can open from 9 AM to 7 PM and slots should be booked through the app,” he said.

Vijayan said local bodies with an average TPR of less than eight per cent would have limited restrictions, whereas a partial lockdown would be there in places with 8-20 per cent TPR, full lockdown for 20-30 per cent TPR and triple lockdown in areas with TPR above 30 per cent.

“As of June 14, there are 147 local bodies with a TPR less than 8 per cent, 716 between 8-20 per cent, 146 in the 20-30 per cent and 25 with a TPR above 30 per cent.

The average weekly TPR will be reviewed every Wednesday by district administrations and changes in the lockdown status for the local bodies will be communicated by them,” he added.

The CM said all shops (with up to 50 per cent staff) will be allowed to operate from 7 AM to 7 PM in areas with a TPR of up to eight per cent.

Private companies will be allowed to operate with 50 per centemployees from June 17.

Vijayan said the healthcare system was able to cope with the stress of the second COVID-19 wave as they were strengthened at various levels.

“We were able to give everyone the best possible treatment. Only 63 per cent of ICU beds and 32 per cent ventilators were used. The occasionally reported black fungus has also been brought under control,” Vijayan said.

He said the average number of cases per day in the state is expected to fall by 16 per cent next week and the number of active cases expected to drop to 1.2 lakh by June 20 and 95,000 by June 27.