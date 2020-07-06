Kerala triple lockdown, coronavirus updates: New lockdown rules for Thiruvananthapuram; COVID cases in state 5429

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to hold meetings and discharge his duties at his official Cliff House residence in the capital city. (Reuters image)

Kerala coronavirus, Thiruvananthapuram triple-lockdown update: ‘Triple lockdown’ has been enforced in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram from 6 AM on July 6 even as 225 new coronavirus cases were detected in the state taking the total COVID-19 tally to 5,429. In Kerala, there are 2,228 coronavirus active cases in the state. Earlier, state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran had claimed that Thiruvananthapuram district was ‘sitting on active volcano’ with rising coronavirus cases. “Just because there hasn’t been community spread till now doesn’t mean it won’t occur,” the Minister alleged. Authorities raised concerns after COVID-19 patients had no travel history or contact with the affected person.

Kerala Lockdown rules, What’s allowed, What’s not in Thiruvananthapuram

As per the lockdown guidelines issued by the Kerala government, public movement, except for essential purposes, has been restricted. All roads except the main one leading to the city have been closed. Police have stepped up vigilance. People, who are going out, must carry signed declaration forms with them. The police and volunteers will provide doorstep delivery of essential services. The state government has issued helpline numbers for this. Exams in all educational institutions have been cancelled.

All government offices in Thiruvananthapuram city is closed and will remain so for the next week. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to hold meetings and discharge his duties at his official Cliff House residence in the capital city.

Medical shops, hospitals, banks, ATMs, petrol pumps, cooking gas agencies, and grocery and vegetable shops are allowed to operate. The movement of passengers from airports and railway stations is allowed with safety precautions in place. Vehicles carrying essential supplies are allowed to ply.

Water supply, sanitation, electricity workers, those employed with mobile service shops, data entry operators, and journalists are allowed to commute through containment zones.