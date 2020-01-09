Kerala: Seven students from one school in Kozhikode detected with swine flu

Measures are already underway to curb any spread of the fever, Kerala Health Minister has stated (IE)

Reports from Kozhikode show that swine flu H1N1 has been identified in seven students of a school in the district. About 13 teachers and 10 students are known to have contracted fever and they belong to the same educational institution, according to Mathrubhumi.

Also read | Ayushman Bharat Exclusive: In UP, special wards in govt hospitals, and other facilities for beneficiaries

A team comprising of health department officials have already carried forward inspections and sent samples to an advanced medical laboratory in Manipur, where it has now been learned that seven samples have been confirmed with H1N1.

Further, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja reassured the public that there is no reason to panic and stated that a special medical team is set to visit the school on Thursday. Measures are already underway to curb any spread of the fever, Health Minister stated.

According to the school principal’s statement quoted by Mathrubhumi, the students affected by swine flu come from different areas of the panchayat. Notably, their symptoms were the same such as throat ache, cough and high fever. Also, most of the students affected are from Class 10 and all of them belong to different areas in the district.

Even as health department officials have stated that there is no reason for concern, the school has been shut temporarily. Also, local reports say that more students had begun contracting fever. Following this, it was decided that the school will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

More details are awaited.