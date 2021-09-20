Kerala set to reopen schools from Nov, says CM– check date, timings and other relevant details

The state is planning to come up with special masks for school children (Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: With Kerala planning to re-open schools from November, Education Minister Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday stated that a comprehensive plan has been chalked in consultation with various stakeholders for the reopening of educational institutions. The Education Minister also cleared the smog around speculations that his department was not consulted before deciding to reopen the schools, reported Kerala news portal, Onmanorama.

Class timings, schedule–check details here

The reopening of schools came following the covid review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, that took place on Saturday. The minister decided to reopen offline classes for classes 1-7 and class 10th and 12th from November 1. For the students in other classes, the date of reopening offline classes would be November 15.

Sivankutty said that the meeting will be conducted by the general education department with teachers association regarding the school shifts. A meeting of district collectectors will also be scheduled soon, the minister added.

The meetings will be based on planning and proper arrangements that would be required for children coming to schools. Provision of masks, hand sanitisers, social distancing will be important factors to be kept in mind before children arrive in school. Not just this, the vehicles that would be used for transporting children will also need to be taken care of, he added.

Special masks for students

According to the reports, the state is planning to come up with special masks for school children and the educational institutions have already been asked to stockpile the masks. The meeting also decided that students with low immunity can continue with the online classes and not come to school for offline classes.

Setting an example: Education minister

We were concerned about SSLC exams and higher secondary exams, but it all turned out smoothly, said the minister. “We want to set an example in the country by reopening schools for kids,” said Sivankutty while also adding that the government is ready for course correction in case anything goes against the plan.