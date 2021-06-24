  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala sees 12,708 new COVID-19 infections; total case tally surges past 28.55 lakh

June 24, 2021 7:21 PM

The cumulative cases have mounted to 28.55 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 1,16,507 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.37 per cent and so far2,23,97,780 samples have been tested, the state government said.

At least 4,06,706 people are presently under observation, including 26,147 in hospitals.

Kerala recorded 12,708 fresh coronavirus cases, including 77 health workers, on Thursday while over 99,000 people are undergoing treatment for the disease. As many as 11,469 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 27.41 lakh so far.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases–1461, followed by Kollam 1325, Malappuram 1287 and Thiruvananthapuram 1248. Of the positive cases, 94 people had come from outside the state and 11,250 were infected through contact. At least 4,06,706 people are presently under observation, including 26,147 in hospitals.

