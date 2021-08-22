Kerala sees 10,402 new COVID-19 cases, TPR is 16.41 per cent

"The sources of infection of 572 are yet to be traced. Fifty two health workers are also among the infected," minister noted in a release.

Kerala reported 10,402 COVID-19 positive cases and 66 related deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of those affected in the state by the viral infection to 38,14,305.

State Health Minister Veena George said 63,406 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 16.41 per cent. Till now, 3.02 crore samples have been tested in the state.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of cases today at 1,577, followed by Kozhikode with 1,376 and Palakkad 1,133.

The Minister said out of those found infected today, 104 reached the state from outside, 9,674 contracted the disease from their contacts.

“The sources of infection of 572 are yet to be traced. Fifty two health workers are also among the infected,” minister noted in a release.

Meanwhile, 25,586 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 36,31,066. Currently, there are 1,63,212 people under treatment in the state.