  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala reports over 6,000 cases; over 65,000 active cases now

By: |
January 13, 2021 6:42 PM

As many as 5158 have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 7,56,817 and the active cases mounted to 65,373, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

The toll has mounted to 3,373 with 26 recent deaths being added to the tally after their samples tested positive for the virus.The toll has mounted to 3,373 with 26 recent deaths being added to the tally after their samples tested positive for the virus.

Kerala reported 6,004 COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee, on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to8.25 lakh and over 65,000 people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection. As many as 5158 have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 7,56,817 and the active cases mounted to 65,373, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. In the last 24 hours, 69,081 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 8.69 per cent. So far 86,20,873 samples have been sent for testing, the release said.

Ernakulam topped in the list of cases with 988, Kozhikode had 669, Kottayam 589 and Kollam 528. A UK returnee was among the positive cases reported in in the last 24 hours, the minister said adding that at least 56 people who had come back from Britain had tested positive for the infection.

Related News

Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further tests for the variant strain. The toll has mounted to 3,373 with 26 recent deaths being added to the tally after their samples tested positive for the virus.

Of the positive cases,53 were health workers, 73 had come from outside the state and 5,401 were infected through contact, the release said. At least 2,00,259 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 10,709 in hospitals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Kerala reports over 6000 cases over 65000 active cases now
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 Vaccine India update: Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of country
2COVID-19: Breathing slow significantly increase chances of coronavirus settling in lungs, finds IIT Madras study
3Covid 19 vaccination in India: How Mumbai Airport has become one of central points for vaccine delivery