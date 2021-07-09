Kerala reports first case of Zika virus in 2021: Know what’s Zika Virus, Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment

Zika virus is highest in areas where Aedes mosquitoes thrive

How Zika Virus Spreads? Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment: As Kerala witnesses, a significant rise in new infections amid concerns about new Covid-19 mutants, another health scare that now looms large is the return of the Zika virus. The first official case of the mosquito-borne viral infection has been detected in the blood samples of a 24-year-old pregnant woman in Thiruvananthapuram.

.

The patient was diagnosed and hospitalized at KIMs and the doctors assured that the woman who delivered on June 7 is stable. Further, 13 more samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to find traces of the virus. She was suffering from symptoms like fever, joint pain, and skin rashes.

Of the 19 samples sent to Thiruvananthapuram, 13 are health workers, doctors and are suspected to be positive, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told to the PTI.

What is the Zika virus?

Zika virus is a vector-borne disease spread by infected Aedes mosquitoes. The menace of this species of mosquitoes is in the daytime. They are also the ones who spread other viral diseases like dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya. If the virus is transmitted to a pregnant woman, it can pass on to the fetus causing the newborn to suffer from microcephaly and other congenital malformations.

The disease can also cause preterm birth and even miscarriage. The virus can also be transmitted between sexual partners, suggests the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is also linked to Guillain Barre syndrome where one immune system attacks the nerves.

Symptoms of Zika virus infection

The symptoms are varied for the Zika virus starting from fever to rashes, muscle and joint pain, conjunctivitis, and headache. The symptoms can last from two to seven days after the virus has made the host home for 3 to 14 days. The World Health organization also suggests many infected with Zikavirus do not complain of any symptoms.

Zika treatment

The US CDC suggests, there is no specific medicine or vaccine for the Zika virus. Medicines like acetaminophen are advised to reduce fever and body ache. Other recommendations are drinking lots of fluids and rest. Aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are not recommended until dengue has been ruled out else it can lead to bleeding.

Currently, there are no vaccines or cures for the Zika virus.