Kerala reports 15,184 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kerala logged 15,184 new Covid-19 cases and 427 deaths on Saturday and pushed the numbers to 63,96,247 and 62,053 respectively, said State Department of Health.

Of the deaths, 23 were reported in the last 24 hours, 122 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 282 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a press release said.

With 38,819 more people recovering since Friday, the total recoveries reached 61,52,076.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new cases, the active ones went down to 1,81,347, the release said.

As many as 73,965 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the most with 2,973 followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,916) and Kottayam (1,367).

Among the new cases, 124 were health workers, 70 from outside the State and 13,838 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,152, the release said.

There are currently 3,31,518 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,25,011 are in home or institutional quarantine and 6,507 in hospitals, the release said. The southern State reported 16,012 COVID-19 cases on Friday.