Kerala records 6,491 fresh COVID-19 cases; toll touches 2121

The source of the infection of 663 patients was unknown, the Minister said. "At least 64 health workers turned COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

Kerala on Wednesday registered 6,491 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, taking the total caseload to 5,78,132and the toll to 2,121. A total of 5,770 people recovered from the viral infection, state Health Minister K K Shylaja said here. With this the total number of cured in the state has risen to 5,11,008, she said.

The state has 65,106 active cases as of Wednesday. “Kerala has tested 66,042 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 9.83 per cent. The state has tested 60,18,925 samples so far,” she said. Northern district of Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday at 781, followed by Ernakulam (566) and Malappuram (628) cases.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 95 people came to the state from outside while 5,669 persons contracted the disease through contacts. The source of the infection of 663 patients was unknown, the Minister said. “At least 64 health workers turned COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

There are 3,14,676 are under observation in the state, of which 2,98,616 people are in home or institutional quarantine and 16,060 are in hospitals,” she said adding 1,853 people were admitted to various hospitals on Wednesday. The number of hotspots stood at 546 after the addition of three regions and removal of 13 localities, she added.