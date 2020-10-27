Kerala records 5,457 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7,015 recoveries

Currently, there are 92,161 people under treatment for COVID-19 in the state.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 5,457 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths, taking the infection count in the state to 3,89,735 and toll to 1,376. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said Thrissur reported 730 positive cases on Tuesday, the highest in the state followed by Ernakulam with 716 and Malapuram 706. Meanwhile, 7,015 patients recovered from the disease today, taking the total recoveries to 3,09,032.

Currently, there are 92,161 people under treatment for COVID-19 in the state. Out of the new cases today, 88 came from outside while 4,702 contracted the disease through their contacts, the minister said in a release. “The source of infection of at least 607 are yet to be traced,” she said. The release said at least 60 health workers were among those infected. Alappuzha reported 647 positive cases today, Kozhikode 597, Thiruvananthapuram 413, Kottayam 395, Palakkad 337, Kollam 329, Kannur 258, Pathanamthitta 112, Wayanad 103, Kasaragod 65 and Idukki 49.

“There are 2,83,150 persons under observation in the state out of which 21,587 persons are in isolation wards

of various hospitals,” the release said. It also said that 46,193 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. Ten new regions were categorised as hotspots while four have been removed from the list, taking the total

hotspots in the state to 688. Ernakulam district has 11,571 active cases, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram with 11,267. Kozhikode and Thrissur have 9,731 and 9,664 active cases, while Thiruvananthapuram has 8,587 cases.