  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala records 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases, 152 deaths

By: |
September 19, 2021 6:29 PM

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711 which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631, an official press release said.

As many as 1,13,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Kerala on Sunday reported 19,653 fresh COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591 till date.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711 which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631, an official press release said.

Related News

As many as 1,13,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Of the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,810 cases followed by Thrissur (2,620), Thiruvananthapuram (2,105), Kozhikode (1,957), Palakkad (1,593), Kollam (1,392), Malappuram (1,387), Kottayam (1,288) and Alappuzha (1,270), it said.

Of the new cases, 84 were health workers, 105 from outside the State and 18,657 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 807 cases.

There are currently 5,12,854 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,87,587 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,267 in hospitals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Kerala records 19653 fresh COVID-19 cases 152 deaths
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
195 children, adolescents among 623 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha
2Tamil Nadu govt’s preventive measures kept Zika, Nipah virus at bay: Health Minister Ma Subramanian
3UP govt relaxes COVID-19 curbs by allowing 100 people to gather in non-containment zones