Kerala records 19,622 new positive cases; TPR is 16.74 per cent

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases today--3,177, followed by Ernakulam with 2,315 and Kozhikode 1,916.

Kerala on Monday reported 19,622 new positive cases and 132 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the caseload to 40,27,030 and the death toll to 20,673.

State health minister Veena George said 1,17,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 16.74 per cent. Till now 3,13,92,529 samples have been tested in the state.

“Out of those found infected today, 62 reached the state from outside while 18,436 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 1,061 is yet to be traced and 63 health workers are also among the infected,” the minister said in a release.

Meanwhile, 22,563 persons recuperated from the disease on Monday, taking the total cured to 37,96,317. Currently, there are 2,09,493 active cases.

According to the health department, there are 353 wards under 70 local self government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio of over eight per cent.