Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 77 pc of 1.39 lakh active COVID cases: Health Ministry

The 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

India’s total COVID-19 active cases currently stand at 1.39 lakh with 33 states and union territories having reported less than 5,000 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday. Three states — Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka — cumulatively account for 77 per cent (76.5 per cent) of India’s total active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra together account for 74.72 per cent of the total active cases.

Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have only two active cases each. The ministry said that 18 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Also, ten states and UTs have reported no deaths in the last week. These are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh,Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Till 8 AM on February 15, the cumulative number of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has reached nearly 83 lakh. A total 82,85,295 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,73,729 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am.

These include 59,88,113 HCWs (1st dose), 24,561 HCWs (2nd dose) and 22,72,621 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

As on Day 30 of the vaccination drive (14th February, 2021), a total of 21,437 beneficiaries received vaccination across 877 sessions. Out of which, 20,504 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 933 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine, the ministry said.

The country is witnessing a progressive increase in the vaccination day by day, it stressed. Ten states account for 69 per cent of the total beneficiaries vaccinated in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4 per cent (8,58,602) beneficiaries. India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,06,21,220 with 9,489 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 79.5 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,692 newly recovered cases (nearly 50 per cent). As many as 1,355 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 486 in Karnataka.

Ninety fatalities have been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 80 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40), accounting for nearly 44.44 per cent of the daily deaths. Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Tamil Nadu reported six casualties.A total of 1,649 new daily cases have been recorded in a day. The ministry 86.4 per cent of the daily new cases are from six states. Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 4,612. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,092, while Tamil Nadu reported 470 new cases.