Kerala logs over 35,000 cases in highest single day surge, 41 deaths

Kerala recorded 35,013 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, in the highestsingle day surge so far, while over 2.66 lakh people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection as the toll climbed to 5,211 with 41 deaths, the state government said.

With the addition of the new cases, the infection count has gone up to 14,95,377. As many as 15,505 people were cured, taking the total recoveries to 12,23,185, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters. Activecases stood at 2,66,646.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,38,190 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 25.34 per cent. So far, 1,54,92,489 samples have been tested. Of the positive cases, 97 are health workers, 275 had come from outside the state and 32,474 were infected through contact.

At least 5,51,133 people are under observation, including 22,726 in hospitals. Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases– 5,287–today followed by Kozhikode 4,317, Thrissur 4,107, Malappuram 3,184 and Thiruvananthapuram 3,210.