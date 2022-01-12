Kerala logs 76 new Omicron cases; Cluster detected in private nursing college

With this, Omicron has been confirmed for a total of 421 people in the state. Of them, 290 came from low-risk countries and 85 from high-risk countries, while three affected persons were from neighbouring states.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 76 fresh Omicron cases taking the total number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 421, state health minister Veena George said here.

An ‘Omicron cluster’ was formed at a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta where the disease was suspected to have been spread from a student who was in contact with a person arrived from abroad, she said in a statement.

Of the 76 fresh cases reported on Monday, 15 were from Thrissur district, 13 from Pathanamthitta, 8 from Alappuzha, 8 from Kannur, 6 from Thiruvananthapuram, 6 from Kottayam, 6 from Malappuram, 5 from Kollam, 4 each from Kozhikode and Kasaragod and one each in Wayanad and Ernakulam.

Besides them, a person who came from Tamil Nadu also reported positive for the COVID-19 variant in the state, it added.

Of these, 59 of the Omicron-infected people came from low-risk nations and 7 from high-risk countries, it said adding that as many as 9 people were contracted the disease through contact.

The affected persons were those mainly came from UAE, Qatar, Germany, Kuwait, Ireland and Sweden.

With this, Omicron has been confirmed for a total of 421 people in the state. Of them, 290 came from low-risk countries and 85 from high-risk countries, while three affected persons were from neighbouring states.

A total of 43 people were infected through contact, the release said.