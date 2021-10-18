Kerala logs 6,676 COVID cases, 60 deaths; active cases drop to 83,184

Of the new cases, 44 were health workers, 34 from outside the state and 6,331 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 267.

Kerala on Monday logged 6,676 new COVID cases and 60 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,51,791 and fatalities to 26,925.

The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 11,023 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 47,50,293 and the active cases dropped to 83,184, a state government release said.

As many as 68,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,199, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (869) and Kozhikode (761).

There are currently 3,02,818 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,92,736 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,082 in hospitals.