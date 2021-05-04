  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala logs 37,190 fresh COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

May 4, 2021 6:44 PM

The toll mounted to 5,507 with 57 more deaths. With cases rising steeply, the government's earlier announcement of severe lockdown like restrictions from today till May 9 have come into force.

In the last 24 hours, 1,42,588 samples have been tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.08 per cent. So far, 1,62,97,517 samples have been tested.

Kerala on Tuesday logged 37,190 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 26,148 people were cured of the infection, taking the caseload to 17,01,979 and recoveries to 13.39 lakh, the state government said.

With cases rising steeply, the government's earlier announcement of severe lockdown like restrictions from today till May 9 have come into force.

All central and state government offices, PSUs and private offices should function only with 25 per cent staff strength. The rest of the employees can work from home, a state government release said. As many as 3,56,872 people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

In the last 24 hours, 1,42,588 samples have been tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.08 per cent. So far, 1,62,97,517 samples have been tested.

Six people who have returned from the UK have returned positive results for the virus in the last 24 hours and totally 123 returnees from the UK, South Africa and Brazil have tested positive, while 114 have recovered.

Among those infected today were 118 health workers. Of the positive cases, 201 people had come from outside the state and 34,143 were infected through contact. As many as 7,59,744 people are under observation in various districts, including 28,115in hospitals.

