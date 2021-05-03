Kerala logs 26,011 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

Of the positive cases today, 80 are health workers, 301 had come from outside the state and 24,106 were infected through contact.

Kerala added 26,011 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the infection count to 16,64,789, while the toll mounted to 5,450 with 45 more deaths, the state government said.

The state is going in for severe restrictions from May 4-9 in view of the rising cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, adding everyone needs to strictly adhere to the Covid protocol.

As many as 19,519 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 13,13,109 and presently 3,45,887 people are undergoing treatment, he told reporters.

In the last 24 hours, 96,296 samples have been sent for testing and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 27.01 per cent.

So far, 1,61,54, 929 samples have been tested. Kozhikode recorded 3,919 cases, Ernakulam 3,291, and Malppuram 3,278. At least 7,40,135 people are quarantined in various districts, including 2,71,181 in hospitals.