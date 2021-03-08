  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala logs 1,412 new COVID-19 cases,active cases touch 39,236

March 8, 2021 6:54 PM

In the 24 hours ending 2 pm, 39,046 samples had been tested and the test positivity rate was 3.62 per cent. According to the release, 1,19,31,921 samples have been sent for testing so far. Kozhikode accounted for 245 fresh cases today, Kollam 141, Thiruvananthapuram 139 and Ernakulam138.

As many as 1,68,505 people are under observation in various districts, including 5512 in various hospitals. There are 356 hotspots in the state.

Kerala reported 1,412 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 3,030 people have recovered from the infection, with the active cases in the state touching 39,236, the government said. While the total virus caseload soared to 10,79,088, as many as 10,34,895 people have been cured of the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. It said a South African returnee was among those who tested positive for the virus.

The release said 98 people who have returned from the UK and two from South Africa have tested positive for the infection so far. Of these, 83 have recovered. At least 11 people were found with the new variant of the virus,it said. Samples of at least 12 people, who passed away recently, have tested positive for the virus, taking the total fatalities to 4,312.

Of those who tested positive today, six are health workers, 37 had come from outside the state and 1,252 had been infected through contact. As many as 1,68,505 people are under observation in various districts, including 5512 in various hospitals. There are 356 hotspots in the state.

