Kerala Lockdown latest update: Curfew in Aluva, Ernakulam; CM Pinarayi Vijayan hints total lockdown in state

Kerala lockdown, Aluva curfew, Ernakulam COVID news: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state government had previously implemented a complete lockdown in the state. (Representative image by Reuters)

Kerala lockdown, Aluva curfew, Ernakulam COVID news: Kerala government has issued lockdown guidelines for Ernakulam’s Aluva region in the state. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has already said that his governemnt would consider a total lockdown in the state after there is a surge in coronavirus cases. Kerala has recorded 1,038 new coronavirus cases. So far, this is the highest daily hike and for the first time, daily cases cross 1000-mark. In Kerala, there are 15,032 confirmed coronavirus cases, 8,818 active cases, 6,162 have been recovered and 45 COVID 19 related deaths. Out of the 1,038, state capital Thiruvananthapuram had 226 COVID19 cases. Kerala is growing at a rate of 6.9 per cent per day.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state government had previously implemented a complete lockdown in the state. He said that his administration is aware of complete lockdown. “I think we will have to consider it,” the Kerala CM said.

A curfew has been enforced in the Ernakulam’s Aluva region starting from July 22 night. Similar curfew has been imposed in Aluva Municipality and six panchayats. The District Collector has issued the curfew notification.

As per the notification, only essential activities are allowed in containment zones.

People have asked to stay indoors. Public movements other than emergency services in the containment zones have been strictly prohibited.

Within the containment zones, all public examinations in academic institutions have been canceled.

Government offices are closed. However, CNG, LPG, PNG are allowed to open.

Banks have been asked to operate with 50 per cent of staff from 10 am to 2 pm. ATMs are allowed to function.

Post offices are allowed to open with bare minimum staff. However, customers are not allowed the enter inside of Post Offices.

All transport services except for medical emergencies have been canceled.

People are allowed to go to the airport and railway stations.