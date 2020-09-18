Kerala issues revised guidelines for guest workers, specialized workers from other states

The state government has made it mandatory for workers’ registration in covid19jagratha portal.

Kerala state government has revised its guidelines for all the guest and specialized workers coming from different states for employment in Kerala. The state has also laid down the SOP for registration in COVID-19 Jagratha portal that will ensure proper quarantining process. According to the order, all the workers coming from other states will have to go under a 14 day quarantine in Kerala. Below mentioned are all the guidelines for workers.

Guidelines for guest workers, specialized workers

For a 14-day quarantine period, the employer/ contractor will have to decide the quarantine place and make sure that it is clean and hygienic.

On the 5th day of arrival, the workers will have to go under antigen testing if they do not have a testing certificate.

If workers are found positive for Coronavirus, they will not be allowed to work till they recover.

Those belonging to technical teams, are officers or consultants for a particular project will have to come with an RT-PCR/ antigen test report taken within 96 hours prior to the arrival in Kerala.

Those who are symptomatic will have to be placed in isolation and contractors will have to report about it to DISHA-1056.

Upon working, all workers will have to ensure physical distancing of 2m and have to follow all proctors of wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and other hygienic practises.

If guest workers do not have a contract with an employer, they will have to adhere to the quarantine guidelines issued earlier.

The state government has made it mandatory for workers’ registration in covid19jagratha portal.

It is to note that for registration in covid19jagratha portal, employer/contractor will have to first submit the details of workers along with details of the quarantining facility. Once approved, a link will be sent to the contractor that can be used as a permit for workers.