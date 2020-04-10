Kerala institute ready to transfer 3 gadget techs free, if firms use it against Covid

The newly developed equipment include acrylosorb, isolation pod and bubble helmet.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has expressed willingness to transfer the technology of its three newly developed life-saving gadgets to manufacturing firms which agree to use them to contain contagious diseases like Covid-19.

The newly developed equipment include acrylosorb, isolation pod and bubble helmet.Last week, Sree Chitra Institute had handed over the technology for its AMBU-based (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) emergency ventilator system to Wipro Enterprises. Wipro is reported to have started clinical trials on the Sree Chitra light-weight portable ventilator.

Now the institute is ready to transfer the knowhow for its acrylosorb, isolation pod and the bubble helmet for free, without the restrictions of patent, to the right manufacturers, Dr Asha Kishore, director, SCTIMST, told FE.

“We’ll sign the agreement with manufacturers to develop enough equipment to treat coronavirus patients and overcome the pandemic,” she says.

Chitra bubble helmet is counted as a more comfortable alternative to the traditional oxygen masks. The bubble helmet with a special collar helps the patient to surmount breathing issues and avoid using ventilator.

Chitra acrylosorb is an equipment to collect body fluids and dispose it safely. It is a disposable device that will go into the incinerator, after use, say Dr S Manju and Dr Manoj Kamath, who led the biomaterial sciences team that developed the acrylosorb.

Unlike the material currently used, this spill-proof equipment do not carry re-contamination risk. Its suction canisters can absorb 20 times more liquid, according to the scientists.

The Chitra isolation pod is a special module that can be used to shift the Covid-19 patient from one place to another. It comprises of a sterilised tent cover, which can be equipped with a light bed.