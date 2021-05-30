Kerala govt to issue Covid vaccination certificate for those traveling abroad; Here’s how to apply

Several countries and even EU have unveiled what has now been called “Vaccine Passport” to help the population travel to other nations that do not allow entry without this document.

Kerala government has recently announced that it will facilitate the traveling of its people to other countries for study, work, or other purposes by issuing a Covid-19 vaccination certificate with their passport numbers. The certificates will be guaranteed by the district medical officers. Such passports will help them get travel clearance.

The certificate will mention that the person is fully vaccinated, will have the name of the vaccine received if they want it to include in the certificate.

Here’s how to apply for the certificate in Kerala

Eligible beneficiaries above 18 have to log on to https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/ said the state government notification

Next, they have to click on the “Vaccine Certificate(For Going Abroad)” tab

A pop-up window will appear saying that the certificate is not a replacement of the certificate issued by the Government of India in their CoWIN app. Beneficiaries who have taken both the doses of vaccination and have not given their passport number as identity number while registering in CoWIN portal are eligible to apply.

Next candidates need to submit CoWIN registered Mobile No and Beneficiary ID.

The user will be taken to a page where he has to provide details like beneficiary name as in the CoWIN app, date of birth, vaccination certificate issued by the government of India, ID proof in CoWIN, passport No and Visa/ Work Permit/employment Permit/Admission Letter.

The application will be verified by the concerned District Medical Officer/ Officer designated by DMO and the application will be approved/rejected. If approved vaccination certificate will be issued and confirmation regarding the same will be sent via SMS.

Certificate can then be downloaded from the portal (https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/),” it said.

The state government also has reduced the window between two vaccine doses from 12 to 16 weeks to four to six weeks for beneficiaries who need to travel abroad in a short time.

Some cases will get priority vaccination through the eHealth portal with documents supporting immediate travel and once the application is approved the person will be scheduled for vaccination by District RCHO.

Several countries and even EU have unveiled what has now been called “Vaccine Passport” to help the population travel to other nations that do not allow entry without this document. World Health Organization on the other hand has been citing distribution of vaccines has stopped short of recommending vaccination proof as a requirement for international travel.