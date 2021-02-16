Kerala COVID-19 caseload crosses 1 million mark; details

The report said that reason could be the very fact that Kerala contained the virus before which left a large number of people susceptible to infection when transmission increased. (Photo source: IE)

After the Coronavirus broke out in India, Kerala was the first state that had initially contained the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. However, this Sunday, the state saw its confirmed positive cases cross the one million mark. After Maharashtra, Kerala now becomes the second state to record more than 10 lakh cases in India. On February 14, 2021, the state reported 4,611 new infections taking the overall confirmed cases in Kerala to 1,004,135. Kerala has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases as of now, which is almost the half of active cases in the country. In the last 24 hours, 63,484 active cases were there in the state at a time when there are a total of 1.37 lakh active cases in India.

A report by The IE noted that for most days since January this year, Kerala’s contribution to overall new detections in the country stood at around 45 per cent. One out of every 35 persons in the state have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection. This has taken the number to one in about 135 people when the whole nation is looked at. According to the report, there is no good explanation for what exactly happened in the state that once succeeded in containing the spread and is now suddenly reporting and contributing to many cases.

Some explanations can be considered however, none completely sound plausible. The report said that reason could be the very fact that Kerala contained the virus before which left a large number of people susceptible to infection when transmission increased. Another explanation could be that people in the state have become reckless and are now protocols that require them to maintain social distancing or wear masks. Another point highlighted in the report is that the state is entirely urbanised and cases have surfaced from every part of the state. Several other states have been reporting cases from rural areas where transmission has not been that robust.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases detected in India has been on a steady decline after hitting the peak in the middle of September. The daily numbers from more than 98,000 have come down to a range of 10,000 to 13,000 now. However, this decline has also slowed down owing to the new cases reported mainly in Kerala and Maharashtra.